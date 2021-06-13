Cancel
New COVID-19 sensor can smell virus in crowded room: researchers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new device can sniff out if someone in a crowded room has COVID-19, British researchers say. The highly accurate ceiling-mounted sensor takes as few as 15 minutes to raise a coronavirus alarm, says development firm RoboScientific. The room monitor, a little larger than a smoke detector, detects changes in...

Public HealthBirmingham Star

COVID-19 may be 'engineered virus: Fauci

Washington [US], June 19 (ANI): US top coronavirus advisor Dr Anthony Fauci on Friday (local time) said that COVID-19 could be a lab-invented illness as acknowledged by scientists in February 2020. Fauci said that he was open to the coronavirus lab leak theory all along, saying acknowledged COVID-19 "could possibly...
Public Healthwbch.com

The COVID-19 virus can cause diabetes, new studies find

(NEW YORK) -- There is troubling news for those infected with the COVID-19 virus. New studies have found that the virus may cause diabetes in addition to pneumonia and other health problems. Most people will recover from COVID without longer-term problems, but doctors have noticed that some patients go on...
PharmaceuticalsKESQ

Virus outpaces vaccines, a sobering milestone, a new variant: What to know about Covid-19 this week

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the spread of coronavirus is moving faster than the global vaccine rollout, adding that a Group of Seven (G7) pledge to donate hundreds of millions of shots falls short of what is needed now. “I welcome the announcement that G7 countries will donate 870 million vaccine doses … This is a big help, but we need more, and we need them faster,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday. A global decline in cases has masked a rise in infections and deaths in regions such as Africa, which has the “least access to vaccines, diagnostics and oxygen,” he added. Vaccines are also vital to counter new coronavirus variants, such as the recently designated Lambda, or C.37, first detected in Peru and now associated with “substantive rates of community transmission in multiple” countries in the region, the WHO said.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

ACE2 functions as a gateway for COVID-19 virus

Normally, the ACE2 enzyme helps regulate our blood pressure. The enzyme sits on the surface of cells, including cells in the lungs, but in connection with COVID-19 it has been found that ACE2 also functions as a gateway for the virus. Different viruses have different ways of accessing our cells...
Public Healthfreenews.live

Scientists unveil ceiling COVID-19 sensor

The device that detects COVID-19 by smell was introduced in the UK. To do this, he needs only 15 minutes. Scientists from the UK have unveiled a ceiling alarm for COVID-19. The device can detect an infected person in just 15 minutes. The sensor, created by Roboscientific, works by detecting...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns New COVID Virus "More Dangerous"

Despite the fact that COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to decline, there is something that is worrying virus experts: the new Delta variant, which originated in India. During the White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients issued a warning about the mutated strain, revealing the best way to protect yourself against it. Read on to hear what he had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencebioprepwatch.com

The unexpected effect of Covid-19 on the influenza virus

The Covid-19 pandemic has had an unexpected effect on the influenza virus. According to an article published in the journal STAT, the coronavirus would have already made two strains of influenza virus disappear. This discovery comes after researchers noticed changes in the behavior of some influenza viruses. Scientists relied on...
Public Healthmoneyweek.com

How Covid-19 virus tests fail travellers

If Matt Hancock doesn’t stop you going on holiday this summer then the cost of Covid-19 tests just might. A negative PCR test (the type that must be sent to a laboratory for analysis) is required for entry into many countries and on return to the UK, but the costs can rack up quickly. Providers on the government’s official list for England and Northern Ireland offer tests costing between £42 and £399. The median price is £100.
Electronicsnewsfinale.com

Researchers launch study testing body sensor that will monitor COVID patients’ vital signs remotely

Researchers in Chicago have launched a pilot study looking at whether a wearable sensor can safely monitor COVID-19 patients at home. The University of Illinois Health system has teamed up with PhysIQ, a digital medicine start-up to create artificial intelligence (AI) that people ill with COVID-19 could wear, which would track vital signs including oxygen levels and heart rates.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Issuing This New COVID Warning

Many Americans are celebrating the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, as infections, hospitalizations and deaths are at an all-time low since the virus first started ravaging the country in spring 2020. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now classified the Delta variant, first discovered in India, as a "variant of concern," accounting for 10 percent of cases in the United States. What does this mean and why are virus experts so concerned? Read on for six essential life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical Sciencepharmatimes.com

Researchers develop COVID-19 antibody test to detect new variants

New antibody tests that can detect if an individual has been exposed to COVID-19 variants have been developed by scientists from the University of Aberdeen. The tests, developed in collaboration with Vertebrate Antibodies and NHS Grampian, can detect antibody responses to infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus with over 98% accuracy and 100% specificity.
Public Healthajmc.com

New Research Illustrates Underlying Mechanisms of COVID-19–Induced Diabetes

National Institutes of Health–sponsored research examines the underlying cause of COVID-19–induced diabetes. Building on research first released in 2020 indicating COVID-19 caused diabetes in rare cases, 2 new National Institutes of Health–supported studies now illustrate just how the coronavirus can bring on the disease. Specifically, the research shows how SARS-CoV-2,...
Public Healththeiet.org

Ceiling mounted sensor can ‘smell’ Covid-19 on infected people

A ceiling-mounted device has been developed that can detect whether individuals in the room have Covid-19 in 15 minutes, scientists have said. Led by researchers from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and the biotech company RoboScientific with Durham University, the study tested devices with organic semiconducting (OSC) sensors which could potentially be used as a Covid-19 screening tool.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

“Wonder Material” Can Be Used to Detect COVID-19 Virus Quickly and Accurately

Researchers show a graphene-based sensor can detect SARS-CoV-2. Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have successfully used graphene — one of the strongest, thinnest known materials — to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in laboratory experiments. The researchers say the discovery could be a breakthrough in coronavirus detection, with potential applications in the fight against COVID-19 and its variants.
Public Healthstudyfinds.org

Common cold viruses can actually help defend against COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Cold and flu season is right around the corner, but that may be a good thing when it comes to combating COVID-19. A new study finds the common cold can actually help protect people from serious coronavirus infections. Between the runny nose, sneezing, and coughing, there...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New computational model simulates the spread and impact of COVID-19 virus

The emergence and rapid spread of novel Covid-19 coronavirus in early 2020 spurred numerous accelerated efforts to develop a vaccine. At the time it was not clear how effective these vaccines needed to be to slow or stop the pandemic. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) set 50 percent or greater as the target efficacy for the vaccines, but it was not clear then what efficacy levels would be needed to return to normal.