Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Shared Sweet Photos On Their Anniversary
Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker have been keeping things pretty private, but now, in honor of their one-year anniversary, the couple is sharing candid, romantic moments from the past year. With Jenner being clear in the past that she prefers to keep quiet on relationship details, Instagram stories seems to be the couple’s favorite medium for sharing their romantic moments with fans. On their special day, their respective stories were full of lovey-dovey moments.dnyuz.com