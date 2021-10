League of Legends has been one of the most popular games in the MOBA genre for years now but despite that, the online experience has been a tough one for some to handle. Not only for the complexity of the game but rather than the toxic experience that many players can experience when exposed to the other players who engage with them in the public chat. While this has always been the risk for players of all ages when it comes to online games, League of Legends has decided to put an end to the toxicity in the game by disabling the public chats.

