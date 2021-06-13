Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Reinhart rumored to be moved, could Yzerman make it work in Detroit?

hockeybuzz.com
 7 days ago

Colorado is out of the playoffs. In all honestly, it’s disappointing. Of all the “young core” teams, Colorado is the most exciting. The star players have grit and skill, and ownership has built a team that can help them succeed. The final four of Vegas, Montreal, Tampa Bay and New York Islanders is going to be the mouth piece for many (myself included) about defensive structure mixed with star power. Tampa’s greater success is adding 20 million to their cap as soon as the cap stopped mattering. At this point, Montreal and the Isles are the more intriguing story lines. TB was expected to get far, to be certain. We’re about to find out if the divisional champs are all fairly equal, or if Tampa and Vegas came out of a much tougher spot and will just roll through their opponents.

hockeybuzz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Sam Reinhart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Twitter Follow#Tb#Gms#Einhart#Rfa#Ufa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

Predators Have 3 Bold Moves They Could Make This Offseason

Over his 23 year career as general manager of the Nashville Predators, David Poile has seldom shied away from making a big splash when he feels it is needed. After a strange season with a slow start, a hot finish, and an early playoff exit, the Predators may need a bit of a spark entering next season. Tinkering with the depth pieces on the roster may be the simplest approach, but to get to the top, sometimes sacrifices must be made.
NHLzonecoverage.com

Why Settle For Sam Reinhart When You Can Have Jack Eichel?

The math is very simple for the Minnesota Wild this offseason. They’re a good team with some elite talent. They need more elite talent, with plenty of vacancies at center. There is an elite center on the trade market in Jack Eichel. Thus, Minnesota should acquire Eichel this offseason. Super easy!
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Will the Vancouver Canucks trade for Sam Reinhart?

NHL trade rumors had the Buffalo Sabres shopping Sam Reinhart at the 2021 NHL trade deadline. With the Sabres looking to go into full re-build mode, Jack Eichel and Reinhart will likely be traded this off-season. Ben Kuzma of The Province is reporting that the Vancouver Canucks are interested in...
NHLSporting News

Jack Eichel trade rumors: Sabres reportedly 'want to move on' from star center

Tension has been brewing between Jack Eichel and the Sabres for some time. And now, it appears that the two sides are coming closer to a split. As detailed by SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman on WGR 550's The Instigators, it's not only Eichel who wants to leave the Sabres. Buffalo is ready to move on from Eichel as well.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Kings targeting Sam Reinhart, and Flyers likely to land Seth Jones

May 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Sam Reinhart (23) takes the ice to warm up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports. The Kings were reportedly in on Jack Eichel since last season. Is it possible that the communication between...
NHLYardbarker

NHL Rumors: Are the New York Rangers completely out on Jack Eichel?

When it comes to Jack Eichel, the buzz surrounding him these last few days has never been louder. The trade talk has picked up around the 24 year-old center so much that it’s believed a trade could come within days or weeks. Leading up to this crescendo of noise on...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Sabres News & Rumors: Eichel, Reinhart & Ristolainen

The Buffalo Sabres get a lot of attention around this time of the season. But not because they are perennial playoff performers – we all knew that. They take centre stage during the late spring and summer months, because it’s then that what is effectively known in the hockey world as “rumour season” takes hold alongside the fight for the Stanley Cup. The Sabres and general manager Kevyn Adams are apt to provide a lot of content this time around.
NHLPosted by
104.5 The Team

End the Suffering and Trade Jack Eichel, Already

Just put us out of our misery, already. Elliotte Friedman, NHL reporter and insider extraordinaire for Sportsnet, appeared on a Buffalo radio station this morning, and shared that he had heard the desire to part ways was now mutual between Jack Eichel and the Sabres. So, not only does Jack Eichel want a trade out of Buffalo, but the Sabres are "ready to move on" from their star.
NHLdobberhockey.com

21 Fantasy Hockey Rambles

Every Sunday, we share 21 Fantasy Rambles from our writers at DobberHockey. These thoughts are curated from the past week’s 'Daily Ramblings'. Writers/Editors: Ian Gooding, Michael Clifford, Alexander MacLean, and Dobber. ___. 1. This might be mildly concerning if you’re a Kirill Kaprizov owner. Kevin Weekes @KevinWeekes: As of now...
NHLnewsbrig.com

Blackhawks enter Jack Eichel, Sabres trade sweepstakes

In addition to the usual suspects including the Ducks, Flyers, Wild, Kings and perhaps the Rangers, there is a previously undisclosed entrant in the Hunt for Jack Eichel. For Slapshots has learned that the Blackhawks have taken a ticket at the deli counter in communicating their interest in the 24-year-old center, who is in the midst of divorce proceedings with the Sabres while possibly facing a tricky surgery to repair a herniated disk.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

NHL Trade and Offseason Rumors

The NHL playoffs are winding down, which means that some teams are looking forward to the offseason. Here are the NHL Trade and offseason rumors. Trade talks are getting serious for Jack Eichel. Kings, Wild, Ducks, Jackets, Flyers, Rangers make sense – Pierre LeBrun. Jack Eichel is the biggest name...
chatsports.com

Red Wings: The Latest Trade Rumors on Jack Eichel

Jan 12, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck chased by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green (25) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports. How real have the rumors gotten when it comes to Jack...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

3 Possible Trade Destinations for Sabres’ Jack Eichel

There’s one question on everyone’s mind in Sabreland. But it’s not who will the Buffalo Sabres take at the draft with the number one pick. The focus is on when we should expect a Jack Eichel trade. Based on the information out there, my best guess is between the expansion draft (June 21) and the NHL Entry Draft (July 23). But there are aggravating factors to this trade.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall and David Krejci

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Jack Eichel would obviously fit in nicely in the Boston Bruins lineup. The Bruins could then not chose to re-sign David Krejci or sign him at a reduced price. Trading forward Charlie Coyle could become an option. The problem for the Bruins is that...