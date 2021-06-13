Reinhart rumored to be moved, could Yzerman make it work in Detroit?

Colorado is out of the playoffs. In all honestly, it’s disappointing. Of all the “young core” teams, Colorado is the most exciting. The star players have grit and skill, and ownership has built a team that can help them succeed. The final four of Vegas, Montreal, Tampa Bay and New York Islanders is going to be the mouth piece for many (myself included) about defensive structure mixed with star power. Tampa’s greater success is adding 20 million to their cap as soon as the cap stopped mattering. At this point, Montreal and the Isles are the more intriguing story lines. TB was expected to get far, to be certain. We’re about to find out if the divisional champs are all fairly equal, or if Tampa and Vegas came out of a much tougher spot and will just roll through their opponents.