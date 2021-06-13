Woman With Eyelid Bitten off By Chihuahua Wants Dog Owner to Cover Medical Bills

Kelsey Salmon wanted her lashes done for her birthday and instead walked away with thousands in medical bills, TMZ reports. The 23-year-old Atlanta woman says her eyelash technician, a licensed beautician who specializes in applying false lashes on clients, blocked her on Instagram after the tech’s chihuahua jumped Salmon, ripping her eyelid off in the process. “She has not reached out or checked in on me at all,” Salmon said to TMZ. Salmon says she’s not asking for much, just for the tech to take responsibility and pay for her medical bills, which Salmon estimated could be anywhere between $20k-$30k.