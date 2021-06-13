Woman With Eyelid Bitten off By Chihuahua Wants Dog Owner to Cover Medical Bills
Kelsey Salmon, the woman who had her eyelid bit off by a Chihuahua last month, wants the dog's owner to pay the medical bills. Salmon, a sales development representative from Atlanta, went to get eyelash extensions before a vacation to Hawaii and her birthday. Instead of going to her usual technician, she found one on Instagram. After her eyelashes were done, the technician's Chihuahua lunched at her, biting off her eyelid. The eyelid was sewn back on, but Salmon continues to require medical treatments as it heals.popculture.com