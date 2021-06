Iron Maiden and KISS are set to feature on the soundtrack for just-announced videogame, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy. Square Enix and Eidos-Montréal unveiled the ​“wild” new project and first proper trailer ahead of its October 26 release, with Eidos-Montréal’s Senior Creative Director Jean-Francois Dugas announcing: ​“When we set out to create a Guardians game, we asked ourselves: how can we deliver the best Guardians adventure possible? We quickly knew we wanted to make a single-player, story-driven, third-person action-adventure game (that’s a mouthful). And it became clear to us that the best way to deliver on a Guardians experience was to put the player inside the group.”