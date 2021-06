Not everything you learn in jiu-jitsu will work for you. Some people may disagree with this because we like to believe that every jiu-jitsu technique can be tailor-made to our games if we just make a few modifications to suit our unique body type. But in reality, while some people have the perfect flexibility, limb length, and learning capabilities to put absolutely everything they learn into practice on the mats, most of us will eventually encounter a few techniques that we just can’t do. Or, if we can do them, they only work on certain people with specific skill sets or body types.