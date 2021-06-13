Boston Red Sox allow 8 home runs -- a franchise record -- in 18-4 loss to Blue Jays; Ryan Weber allows 11 runs in 5 ⅔ innings
For one day only, it looked like the 2020 Red Sox had returned to Fenway Park. The Red Sox lost, 18-4, in an absolute laugher as the Blue Jays crushed eight home runs -- the most ever by a Red Sox opponent -- and tallied 20 hits on Sunday afternoon. Toronto had three separate four-run innings as six different hitters -- Teoscar Hernández (twice), Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Rowdy Tellez -- went deep.www.masslive.com