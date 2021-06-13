Boston Red Sox allow 8 home runs -- a franchise record -- in 18-4 loss to Blue Jays; Ryan Weber allows 11 runs in 5 ⅔ innings

BOSTON -- When the Astros leave Boston late Thursday night, the Red Sox will be happy to see them go. Houston beat the Sox for the fifth time in six tries Wednesday night, tagging starter Nathan Eovaldi for 11 hits in 5 ⅓ innings en route to an 8-3 win. The Astros have won both series against the Red Sox played over the last two weeks, taking three of four at Minute Maid Park before coming to Fenway Park, where they will have a chance to sweep the Sox on Thursday.