Golf is built around the duality of agony and ecstasy. Only “duality” is probably putting it too strongly. If you’ve ever picked up a golf club, chances are your experience was 99 percent agony and 1 percent ecstasy—and that 1 percent may not have come until you cracked open a post-round beer in an attempt to forget what had transpired. It’s a cruel sport that delights in pummeling even the best players in the world. And no tournament does that better than the U.S Open.