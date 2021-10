For employees of the Deep State, conspiracies aren’t just theories – they’re fact. And keeping them a secret is a full-time job. Startattle.com – Inside Job | Netflix. – Reagan Ridley (voiced by Lizzy Caplan) – A genius with technology who is socially awkward, works at Cognito Inc., and believes that the world can be improved, while getting a promotion along the way. Takeuchi described Reagan as a leader who “wants to make the world a better place.”

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO