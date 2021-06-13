Cancel
Insist on ‘opt-in’ policies when new products threaten our privacy

By CST Editorial Board
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We really have to take a stronger stand for personal privacy, which is under assault on a new front. Once again, a company is sucking customers into a new privacy-threatening electronic service without requiring that they explicitly “opt in,” meaning that they give their clear and up-front permission to be enrolled. Instead, the company is offering only “opt out,” which means customers are automatically enrolled and must take action on their own — must take the initiative — to turn the service off.

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

