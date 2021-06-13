Cancel
Heat Advisory issued June 13 at 2:03PM MDT until June 14 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

By National Weather Service
 7 days ago

* WHAT…High temperatures of 104 to 106 expected for much of the. lowland areas in the advisory. * WHERE…For Dona Ana and Otero counties in southern New Mexico. * WHEN…Until midnight MDT Sunday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Extreme heat will significantly increase. the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for. those...

