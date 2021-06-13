Heat Advisory issued June 13 at 2:03PM MDT until June 14 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Effective: 2021-06-20 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-20 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid 90s to near 100 below 6000 feet and in the 80s above 6000 feet. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working. Please refrain from hiking and any other outdoor recreational activities during the late morning and afternoon hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slow cooling will begin tomorrow.