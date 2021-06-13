Cancel
Investigation planned into death during Omaha police chase

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Police say the death of a man who fatally shot himself as he was being chased by officers in north Omaha will be investigated as an in-custody death. Police say the shooting happened Thursday night when an officer tried to stop a car and the driver fled. Police say a chase ensued until the car ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, and the fleeing car’s driver jumped out holding a handgun and ran off. Officers soon found the man hiding behind a house, and when confronted, the man shot himself and died at the scene. Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation any time someone dies in state or police custody or during an arrest.

