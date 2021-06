WAUSAU, Wis. – Weather was an unwelcome factor once again at State Park Speedway Thursday night, this time scoring its most decisive blow yet on a race program this season. Just one race was completed before a storm front blew in around 7:30 p.m. and persistent light rains followed for the rest of the evening, causing the cancellation of racing for the night. It marked the third consecutive race night of the 2021 season to be altered by rain and the second to have events canceled and moved to the following week.