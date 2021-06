SLINGER — Jack Stern turned back strong challenges from Ryan Gutknecht and Ryan Craine to win the 50-lap late model feature Sunday night at the Slinger Speedway. “We got lucky pretty early to be able to get to the front,” Stern explained after having to fend off both Gutknecht and Craine on several late race restarts, “I didn’t expect to get up there by lap 15 which was great and it just worked to our favor. On those restarts I got a little nervous because both Craine and Gutknecht are always really fast and it’s awesome running with those guys.”