What you need to know before going to National Parks this summer

Home > Destinations > USA > Utah > North of Salt Lake City > Bear Lake State Park > Outdoors. Bear Lake offers a Caribbean experience in the U.S. Ever heard of the Caribbean waters of Utah? While they may not be quite as warm as the waters of Jamaica, they do rival in hue and wonderful, family-friendly adventures. You can hike through prehistoric caves, camp in the wild, scuba dive, fish, jet ski, or just soak in the sun on a hot summer’s day in the crystal clear waters of Bear Lake. There are hikes that take you past fields of wildflowers, twisted trees that are hundreds of years old, and trails with stunning views of the piercing blue water.