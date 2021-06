2019 commemorated 40 years of "Gundam" and 45 of "Hello Kitty," leading to all sorts of new projects involving these popular characters. But now for the first time ever, they're teaming up together! The hit Chogokin Hello Kitty is now available in Char's Zaku II colors! The "pilot" Kitty is dressed in a Char costume for a whole new way of having fun in space together! The set includes a stand, a mini-figure (approx. 23mm), and sea-air-land option parts to add to your designer toy collection.