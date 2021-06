Going into the first of two with the New York Mets yesterday, the Washington Nationals’ pitching staff, the club mentioned in their pregame notes, had “a 0.78 ERA (6 ER/69.0 IP) with 58 strikeouts, 15 walks, and a .176 opponents’ batting average [in] the [previous] eight games,” and, “according to the Elias Sports Bureau, this stretch of six earned runs in eight games [was] the best in Nationals’ history (2005-[present]), and [was] the best eight-game stretch in MLB this season.”