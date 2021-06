The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and partners have started a targeted hazing operation on a grizzly bear and her two cubs. The grizzly family has been appearing regularly on a section of Togwotee Pass. And because the pass isn't far from Grand Teton National Park, tourists have been making the mistake of stopping to observe the bears when they drive by and spot them. But U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Hilary Cooley said that, unlike the park, the pass is not designed to support such roadside activity.