Watch ‘Tuca and Bertie’ Season 2 Online for Free

Tuca & Bertie ushered in a wave of thoughtful, compassionate and much-needed transformation in storytelling of sexual assaults: Season 1's depiction of the aftermath of a sexual assault "was a masterclass in the future of sexual assault storytelling — one in which we don't need triggering, violent assault scenes constructed for the male gaze, and instead center survivors, and explore how this violence has impacted them," says Kylie Cheung. "What started with Tuca & Bertie in 2019 has ushered in a wave of thoughtful, compassionate and much-needed transformation in storytelling of sexual assaults — primarily from more and more women writers and directors, after years of male writers like Dan Weiss and David Benioff of Game of Thrones fame having notoriously subjected audiences to almost countless graphic rape scenes. After all, for lazy, male writers, sexual violence will always be a quick and easy means for 'shock factor,' or the simplest way to make a female character 'grow.' Instead, we can now turn to female creators. From HBO's I May Destroy You to Promising Young Woman, produced by Margot Robbie, we're increasingly witnessing an evolution in the presentation of and dialogue around rape culture in media — starting with the dated idea we need rape scenes at all."