Lakers Rumors: Bulls, Knicks & Raptors Among Teams Potentially Interested In Dennis Schroder

After two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James is finally reportedly making the switch to No. 6. James tried to swap to No. 6 when Anthony Davis was traded to the Lakers prior to the 2019-20 season, but the move was blocked by Nike as they had still had a supply of James No. 23 jerseys available. This time around, however, James was able to submit the change prior to the NBA’s March deadline and thus is on track to officially change from No. 23 to No. 6.