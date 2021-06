When I heard that the Dodgers were promoting outfielder Steven Souza Jr. to the active roster, I immediately thought of two plays he’s come to be associated with. He made a miraculous diving catch to get the last out of Jordan Zimmermann’s no hitter on the last day of the 2014 season, robbing Christian Yelich of extra bases. It was the first no-no in Nationals history, and helped establish Souza’s reputation as a promising young outfielder.