MLB

Chicago White Sox-Detroit Runs

 7 days ago

White sox fourth. Yoan Moncada doubles to deep left field. Jose Abreu singles to right field. Yoan Moncada scores. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging. Adam Eaton flies out to shallow left field to Niko Goodrum. Adam Engel flies out to deep center field to Daz Cameron. 1 run, 2 hits,...

MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Danny Mendick scores the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the Chicago White Sox hold on for a 5-4 win against the Detroit Tigers

A rain delay couldn’t cool off the Chicago White Sox. Danny Mendick scored on a sacrifice fly to left field by Yoán Moncada in the 10th inning, and the Sox held on for a 5-4 victory against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Comerica Park. Aaron Bummer struck out two in the bottom of the 10th as the Sox won the opener of the three-game series in Detroit. The Sox have won six of their last ...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Carlos Rodón takes a no-hitter into the 7th inning as the Chicago White Sox sweep the Detroit Tigers: ‘It was pretty nasty stuff’

Carlos Rodón was well aware of the zeroes on the Comerica Park scoreboard. “When you get in the seventh, you know what’s going on,” Rodón said. “Just keep trying to make pitches.” The Chicago White Sox left-hander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning Sunday against the Detroit Tigers. He had been in the situation before, pitching a no-hitter earlier this season against the Cleveland ...
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Engel batting second in White Sox's Saturday lineup against Astros

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is starting in Saturday's game against the Houston Astros. Engel will patrol center field after Brian Goodwin was benched against left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Engel to score 9.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Astros

1-Run Games: 5-7 AL Batting Average: .275. Team BA Leader: Michael Brantley (.342) Home Run Leader: Jose Altuve (16) Luis Garcia takes the hill tonight for the Astros. He’s 5-1 in his last seven games, lasting a total of 38 2⁄3 innings, allowing 30 hits, 13 runs (12 earned), 11 walks, 44 strikeouts, and five home runs. Garcia has never faced the Chicago White Sox, having only made appearances for the Astros in 2020, when teams were playing in regions. Garcia throws five pitches: 4-seam fastball (46.7%), cutter (21.1%), slider (14.7%), change (9.1%), and curve (8.4%). Average speed on his 4-seam is 93.1 mph, with his cutter coming in as his second-fastest pitch at 85.8 MPH.
MLBKansas City Star

Astros play White Sox, look to build on Urquidy’s solid outing

Chicago White Sox (43-26, first in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (40-28, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-2, 1.89 ERA, .83 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (5-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBprosportsextra.com

MLB Reporter Comes Out Hot Exposing Many of Cheating Like the Astros

MLB reporter Ryan Spaeder came out yesterday and released all the MLB cheating that he knows and has verified with other players around baseball. It’s really important to know that while these are entertaining to think about and ponder, these are just allegations. There is no definite proof or evidence, only word of mouth coming from rumors around baseball.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros 6/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox will play Game 2 of their 4-game series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park Houston, TX, on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). The White Sox are coming into this game following a loss to the Astros during the series opener. Dylan Cease gave up six earned on four hits in 3.1 innings and Chicago could only find 4 hits in the eventual 10-2 defeat. The team, however, remains 1st place at 43-26 in the AL Central Division.
MLBFox News

Altuve homers again, Astros beat White Sox 10-2

Jose Altuve homered for the fourth time in three games, Michael Brantley and Abraham Toro also connected, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 10-2 on Thursday night. "He continues to amaze us hitting the ball out of the ballpark," manager Dusty Baker said of Altuve, who leads...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Why is Carlos Rodon having so much success?

Carlos Rodon, 28, has a historic pitching season for the Chicago White Sox already this season but his potential CY Young season could have been a fairytale if he was left in Schaumburg. This season, Rodon has started in 11 games for the White Sox. He recorded 97 strikeouts, 17...
MLBsemoball.com

Garcia drives in 3, Correa homers as Astros beat White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) -- In the three games since Houston star third baseman Alex Bregman was injured, the two players filling in for him have come up big to help the Astros keep their winning streak alive. Astros rookie Robel Garcia tied a career high with three RBIs, Carlos Correa homered...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Astros 2, White Sox 1

In a competitive game tonight, the Houston Astros notched a bases-loaded, RBI walk in the fifth and a walk-off double in the ninth to slight the Chicago White Sox by a 2-1 score. In another playoff-like series, the two clubs were sizing each other up in June in preparation for October. I’m itching for Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert to return.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Sample Playoff Atmosphere, Casting Glare on Silent Bats

HOUSTON — The Chicago White Sox held baseball's best offense to two runs. Problem is, they scored just one run. Math's a bummer, sometimes. "When you score one run against an offense like that, you're bound to lose the game," White Sox catcher Zack Collins said. "But for the most part, if we hold that team to two runs per game, we win most of those games."
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros insider: Yordan Alvarez's big night at the plate

Someone spoke up in the dugout during the fifth inning, when history again seemed within reach for Carlos Rodón. He threw a no-hitter during his second start of a spectacular 2021 season. His stuff is among the best of any American League starter. His slider borders on unhittable. His fastball can reach 99 mph.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/19

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBallfans.co

White Sox Legend A.J. Pierzynski Sees Some 2005 in 2021 Rotation

HOUSTON — There aren’t many folks more qualified to make comparisons to the 2005 pitching staff. A.J. Pierzynski was behind the plate when a dominant collection of starting pitchers powered the Chicago White Sox to a World Series title 16 years ago. Fast forward to the present, and another White...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Yordan Alvarez Walks One Off. Astros Take Pitchers Duel Over Chi-Sox, 2-1

One prominent sports outlet predicted that the red-hot Astros would figure out Carlos Rodon, perhaps the best pitcher in the AL. The Astros could barely touch him. He gave up only three hits in seven innings, and the one run the Astros scored Rodon uncharacteristically walked in. But the White...