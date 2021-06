This year you may have a special someone in your life celebrating his first official Father’s Day. If so, you should ask him about the day he became a father. As a doula, I get to see people become parents all the time, but it’s always special being with someone the moment he becomes a father. He hasn’t been pregnant for nine months, so part of what is happening is completely new to him. He’s likely imagined this moment without really comprehending the best and most amazing parts. (I blame television for most of that — the unexpected water breaking with a mad dash to the hospital, followed by screaming, deep breathing, and a crying baby. In my personal and professional experience, it almost never happens like that!)