Ubisoft, we have a message for you from the people of the Earth: Please don't do this to us. Wes: I mean, we knew Massive Entertainment was working on an Avatar game, but it's a different thing to finally see it—to be faced with the reality that Ubisoft saved the "one last thing…" moment from this year's E3 conference to unveil Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Hundreds of developers have spent three years making a game based on a decade-old movie that humanity has collectively attempted to forget, because we're all kind of embarrassed about spending a billion dollars to go see it.