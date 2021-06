Life is Strange: True Colors is on its’ way, and footage shows that it’ll be just as tense, heartfelt, and powerful as gamers have come to expect from this series. Players will get the chance to take control of Alex Chen, a woman with the power of Empathy: an ability that lets Alex experience the strong emotions of those around her through a colored aura she can visualize. Players will have to use this new power to unravel the mysteries of Haven Springs and learn the truth behind her brother’s tragic death in the brand new chapter of the Life is Strange series, coming September 10th.