There is something special about seeing a new Pixar film and experiencing the magic being presented to you within a thrilling new world. They have done it for over 25 years now, and with each new entry, they expand our minds and our hearts with wonder and beauty. As they have grown, Pixar has strived for big, original concepts in an effort to stand out from the other animated studios. Movies like the Oscar winners Inside Out, Soul, and Wall-E have been not just about the characters on screen, but rather the messages the creators behind the films are expressing through their films. It makes one wonder if they were able to slow it down, go back to simpler roots, and tell a smaller story but still tug on the heartstrings. And with their latest animated adventure Luca, Pixar was able to pull off this effortless task with another winner.