Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Quivers – Golden Doubt (2021)

By singer-songwriter
exystence.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian indie pop quartet Quivers drew significant influence from the restless but jangly college rock bands of the ’80s and ’90s, resembling a more downtrodden Go-Betweens on their 2015 debut We’ll Go Riding on the Hearses and going so far as covering R.E.M.’s 1991 classic Out of Time front to back. With Golden Doubt, Quivers continue their formula of melancholic melodies, tasteful vocal harmonies, bright guitars, and upbeat tempos, all of which come together with elevated vividness around Sam Nicholson’s beautifully pained songwriting. Nicholson’s songs have never shied away from difficult subject matter, and the ten tracks on Golden Doubt get into the complex feelings of relationships losing their spark, living with grief, and a general sense…

exystence.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charnett Moffett
Person
Sam Nicholson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Piano#Del Amitri#College Rock#Australian#R E M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Musicjuno.co.uk

Rock (All)

Vinyl Collection Volume 3 (remastered) (limited 180 gram vinyl 9xLP box set + hard-back book in slip-case) 20th Century Boy (LP2: Yeah!) Little Bit Of Love (LP3: Yeah!) Go (LP4: songs From The Sparkle Lounge) Nine Lives. C'Mon C'Mon. Love. Tomorrow. Cruise Control. Hallucinate. Only The Good Die Young. Bad...
Musicexystence.net

Hiss Golden Messenger – Quietly Blowing It (2021)

As far as parental advice goes, MC Taylor’s “The world feels broken, I ain’t joking babe” is pretty stark. Yet his proclamations on new single Hardlytown, and so many others on Hiss Golden Messenger’s ninth studio album, are imbued with a defiant hope. Quietly Blowing It feels like an oasis of sanguine calm during a period when the world has seemed frequently at risk of spinning off its axis.
Musicjuno.co.uk

Techno (All)

3MB feat Magic Juan Atkins (reissue) (gatefold 180 gram vinyl 2xLP + MP3 download code) Bassmental (Magic Juan edit) (6:28) Die Kosmischen Kuriere (Moritz Von Oswald & Thomas Fehlmann mix) (6:30) Die Kosmischen Kuriere (5:20) Jazz Is The Teacher (Magic Juan edit) (9:39) Jazz Is The Teacher (Moritz Von Oswald...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Summer Strikes Back, Tara Tattles To Kyle

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) threatened Summer Newman (Hunter King). Even though it looks as if Tara might win, we shouldn’t count out Summer just yet. This week, she strikes back in order to get the upper hand. However, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) will be torn as both women give him completely different stories.
TV Seriesfame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks (June 21 – July 2, 2021)

Quinn and Carter’s affair will be revealed during Queric’s vow renewal ceremony, coming up on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Also, Thomas will be taken hostage by Justin, while Bill and Liam remain in prison. Plus, Steffy and Finn will be overjoyed when she gives birth to a healthy, baby boy. Learn more below in the B&B spoilers for June 21 to July 2, 2021.
Sportsesuperseller.com

Add These 5 Boards to Your Surfboard Quiver

The more you get into outdoor pursuits, the more gear you acquire. Building a “quiver”—a mainstay of products that offer slight advantages over one other so you can maximize efficiency and fun—is how you know you’ve evolved from someone who just dabbles to someone wholly devoted to sport. Building a surfboard quiver is no simple task. As designs and materials evolve, you quickly realize no surfboard collection is ever complete.
Books & Literaturemalaprops.com

Cleave (Paperback)

In her debut collection, Tiana Nobile grapples with the history of transnational adoption, both her own from South Korea and the broader, collective experience. In conversation with psychologist Harry Harlow's monkey experiments and utilizing fragments of a highly personal cache of documents from her own adoption, these poems explore dislocation, familial relationships, and the science of love and attachment.
TV & Videosthesaxon.org

Nabilla tackled by Jazz (JLC Family)? This message that sows doubt

Did Jazz send a new spade to its rival Nabilla? This message clearly sows doubt. You may not know it, but Jazz is no longer friends with Fiji Ruiz. And this is not the only reality TV contestant with whom she is cold. The star of the JLC Family does not carry Thomas Vergara’s companion in his heart and never hesitates to let it be known. Over the years, the two young women have become real rivals and tensions are more acute than ever between them. If we thought that the situation had finally calmed down, it is not.
dreamwidth.org

(no subject) (Reply)

I realize that in my haste to wrap up and get to bed last night I didn't specify what the fuck I'm doing with that RPG server, so here, have some flavor text:. The Library is a place between different worlds. Existing outside of reality, most adventurers find themselves in it by accident -- when requesting help with a problem, and instead finding a portal opens specifically for them, to consult the head librarian and get information regarding the tangle they've found themselves in. With books on subjects that range from "how to raise the dead" to "how to restore peace and order after accidentally unleashing a chaos demon from the 12th realm of Discord" to "how to bake the chocolate cake necessary to win the baking contest that will allow you to finally capture the heart of the wizard of your dreams", there's nothing the Head Librarian can't help with. No problem is too big or too small...and of course, fellow adventurers help as well.
Moviesboxden.com

The Lighthouse(2019)...

This movie is insane. And good. And unique af. It does get too bizarre at points but it doesn't suffer much from it. I just finished watching so I have yet to wrap my head around it all but it seems very repayable. 2 days ago. 11 K. 1 K.
Comicsdreamwidth.org

(no subject) (Reply)

I really do appreciate that after last month's bonus chapter, Mochizuki is assuring us she's getting everything back on track with a big splash of blood in this month's chapter. XD. Just the differing tones going on here: the anime is starting off where everything was "fine" and the manga...
Video Gamesdreamwidth.org

(no subject) (Reply)

INSERT AS TITLE OF YOUR COMMENT: Character Name | Canon | Reserved/Not Reserved. ❥ Fandom OC Approval: (Name of mod who approved you or N/A) Warped Morality & Understanding of the world. Nero is an experiment born and raised in a kill-or-be-killed environment to become the perfect weapon for Shinra. He's never known traditional morality and frankly he doesn't comprehend it. If you're close to him he won't go out of his way to bother you, however if it would benefit him to he'd do it without thinking twice about it. There is no "team" in Deepground. Every man is for himself. That being said, he understands that he can't simply do as he pleases and there are consequences to his actions. This translates to: good behavior gets you rewards like hanging out with your brother, and bad behavior gets you chained to a rock. To this point, he's kind of a tool? He delights in pressing people's buttons and getting them to hate him. Frankly, he has no idea how to interact with people who don't hate him if they aren't Weiss.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Was Sitting in the Neighborhood Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a farmer who had a bad day at the bar and decided to drown away his sorrows at the neighborhood bar with a drink in his hand. One day a farmer went to the neighborhood bar to get stupid drunk. As he was drinking away his sorrows, a man approached him at the bar and asked why he was drinking heavily. The farmer nodded and said, "Some things you just can't explain."
Musicthesaxon.org

Thibault Garcia (Les Marseillais) tackled by Jonathan Matijas (La Villa 6)? This message that sows doubt

Did Jonathan Matijas throw a spade at Thibault Garcia? This message leaves room for doubt!. After spending a few days in crisis, Jonathan Matijas and Shanna Kress have reconciled. The couple also reserved a nice surprise for their fans since the young woman has returned to the studio. After jokingly announcing that he was planning to get into music, the show’s candidate The Villa of Broken Hearts 6 gave way to his girlfriend, before complimenting her: “The real artist is my love! She records real hits! I can’t wait for her to break everything in the music … So much more talented and credible than those who improvise themselves singers thanks to the autotune and surf on their notoriety. “ A message that did not fail to make people talk on social networks.
Books & Literaturedreamwidth.org

(no subject) (Reply)

Books: The Puma Years by Laura Coleman B-, The Talisman by Stephen King and Peter Straub A-, The Ordinary White Boy by Brock Clarke C+. 1. Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breaking My Heart) by Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis f. Mariah Carey (ONE WEEK AT #1) HOT SHOT DEBUT.
Moviesamoeba.com

The Awakening (BLU)

Charlton Heston stars as Matthew Corbeck, an archeologist who breaks into an Egyptian tomb and accidentally releases a vengeful spirit that possesses his newborn baby daughter. Will Corbeck be able to sacrifice his child before she can unleash her deadly powers and destroy all of mankind? Susannah York, Jill Townsend, Stephanie Zimbalist also star in this spine-tingling thriller based on Bram Stoker's "The Jewel of Seven Stars." 101 min. Widescreen; Soundtrack: English; Subtitles: English.
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Anthony Alcaraz (ORDM) in a relationship with Milla Jasmine and unfaithful? This photo sows doubt

Anthony Alcaraz would he have been unfaithful to Milla Jasmine? A photo has just sowed doubt and we tell you about it in this article. The pre-surgery, Mujdat, his salary, his age … While recently, the editor of melty revealed everything you need to know about Milla Jasmine, for several months now, the young woman would be in a relationship with Anthony Alcaraz. After many years of friendship, the two candidates formed a relationship on the set of the show. Objective Rest of the World. According to rumors on social networks, they would still be together since the end of the adventure even if none of the main concerned has formalized any love affair. However, recently, information has just been unveiled on the behavior of Anthony Alcaraz.
Relationship Advicethesaxon.org

Greg Yega (Les Marseillais) again as a couple? This new video sows doubt

A new video has just cast doubt on Greg’s romantic situation. All the details here. Greg tired of Maeva Ghennam’s attitude? He makes a radical decision. And as you could see, the young man is currently approaching a young woman of the first name of Bettyna who would have gone out with other candidates of reality TV. Among them, there would be Anthony Matéo, Clément Castelli or Julien Tanti. And on social networks, Greg is more and more close to the young woman. Moreover, it could well be that they are a couple! In any case, that’s what Bettyna is suggesting. We let you see it, just below where one of Bebew’s snaps can be found!