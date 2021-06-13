Quivers – Golden Doubt (2021)
Australian indie pop quartet Quivers drew significant influence from the restless but jangly college rock bands of the ’80s and ’90s, resembling a more downtrodden Go-Betweens on their 2015 debut We’ll Go Riding on the Hearses and going so far as covering R.E.M.’s 1991 classic Out of Time front to back. With Golden Doubt, Quivers continue their formula of melancholic melodies, tasteful vocal harmonies, bright guitars, and upbeat tempos, all of which come together with elevated vividness around Sam Nicholson’s beautifully pained songwriting. Nicholson’s songs have never shied away from difficult subject matter, and the ten tracks on Golden Doubt get into the complex feelings of relationships losing their spark, living with grief, and a general sense…exystence.net