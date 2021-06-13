Cancel
MLB

Gorman hits 3 HRs, has 7 in last 5 games

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the calendar flipped to June, Nolan Gorman may have taken the mantle as the hottest baseball player in the world. MLB Pipeline’s No. 31 prospect launched three homers in a game for the first time in his career in Double-A Springfield’s 9-2 victory over Arkansas. Gorman finished the day 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs, four RBIs, a walk and a fielder’s choice.

St. Louis Cardinals have Nolan Gorman question

Nolan Gorman has been on fire at Double-A over the past week. The St. Louis Cardinals‘ top prospect has seven homers and 12 RBI over his past five games, including a three home run barrage on Saturday. Based on his recent output, Gorman may not be long for the Springfield Cardinals.
