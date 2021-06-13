7 Former Blackhawks to Watch in the 2020-21 Semifinal Round

Back in mid-May, 16 teams embarked upon the 2020-21 NHL postseason with high hopes for a deep playoff run. Alas, by the beginning of June eight more teams had been eliminated. Now that number has been cut in half once again. Four final teams will compete in the semifinal round. Representing the North, the Montreal Canadiens face the Vegas Golden Knights of the West, while the Central’s Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the New York Islanders from the East. In the end, two of these teams will have the privilege of competing in the Stanley Cup Final, and only one will eventually hoist the Cup.