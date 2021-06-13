Cancel
MLB

Inside Chicago Cubs rookie Patrick Wisdom’s improbable stretch of home run history

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — He’s the backup to the backup, but Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom sure isn’t playing like it. As the 29-year-old rookie preps for Sunday Night Baseball — against the team that drafted him — Wisdom has already accomplished more than most. In his first 10 starts as...

MLBnumberfire.com

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom batting sixth on Friday

Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Wisdom will start at third base on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Cody Poteet and the Marlins. Jason Heyward moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wisdom for 12.0 FanDuel points on...
MLBaudacy.com

Cubs breakout slugger Patrick Wisdom: 'There's different paths for different cats'

(670 The Score) It hasn’t taken Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom long to endear himself to fans, teammates and others in the organization. Such is the case when you get off to a torrid start, as the 29-year-old rookie Wisdom has done in hitting .375 with eight homers, 12 RBIs and a 1.457 OPS in 15 games this season. But even before his breakout, Wisdom was appreciative of the support his teammates gave him and approach they took toward him, as they expected a strong level performance out of him and held him to a high standard after he was promoted on May 25 as the Cubs dealt with a series of injuries.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Observations: Patrick Wisdom's Surge Rolls on Vs. Padres

Observations: Wisdom’s power surge continues vs. Padres originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs beat the Padres 7-1 Tuesday night, improving to 34-27 this season. Here are 10 observations from the game. 1. Patrick Wisdom is here to defend his NL Player of the Week honor. The third baseman...
MLBDaily Freeman

Chicago Cubs-San Diego Runs

Padres third. Yu Darvish lines out to deep left field to Joc Pederson. Tommy Pham singles to right field. Manny Machado singles to left field. Tommy Pham scores. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to shortstop, Patrick Wisdom to Anthony Rizzo. Manny Machado to second. Fernando Tatis Jr. strikes out swinging. 1...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This Cubs, Patrick Wisdom stat will make fans proud

Chicago Cubs fans are going to love this new stat for third baseman Patrick Wisdom, who has been on fire. In late-May, the Chicago Cubs chose to call-up third baseman Patrick Wisdom from Triple-A Iowa as a corresponding move after Matt Duffy went on the injured list. Ever since, Wisdom has been the spark in Chicago’s batting order, with him most recently winning NL Player of the Week. On Monday night, Wisdom continued to impress, based off this latest stat that will make Cubs fans smile from ear to ear.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Mets 5, Cubs 2: Well, Patrick Wisdom homered again

The Cubs had a rocking weekend at Wrigley Field, sweeping the Cardinals before three nearly-full houses. That seemed a million miles away Monday evening. The Cubs managed just one hit until a pair of homers in the seventh inning, and lost to the Mets 5-2, ending their five-game winning streak.
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Patrick Wisdom’s spark, stingy bullpen propel Cubs past Marlins

After a rough week and a difficult start to the weekend, the Cubs needed a spark Sunday. They got one from Patrick Wisdom, and their bullpen made sure it counted. Entering the day having lost five of their last six games, including the first two against the Marlins, the Cubs weren’t exactly showing signs of breaking out early. Hitless after four innings but ahead by a run, the Cubs had Wisdom pinch-hit for Jason Heyward against left-hander Ross Detwiler to begin the fifth.
MLBnumberfire.com

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom starting Monday

The Chicago Cubs listed Patrick Wisdom as their starter at third base for Monday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Wisdom will take over at third base and bat sixth Monday, while Kris Bryant shifts up to centerfield and Ian Happ takes the evening off. Wisdom has a $2,800 salary on...
MLBnumberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom heads to Cubs' bench on Saturday afternoon

Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Wisdom will receive a breather after Kris Bryant was moved to third base and Jason Heyward was announced as Saturday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 38 batted balls this season, Wisdom has...
MLBfantasypros.com

Patrick Wisdom scores a run Monday versus the Padres

Wisdom is another player called up due to the rash of injuries the Cubs have had. Chances are that his value drops again when players start returning, but he has a chance to fight his way into the mix if he keeps producing.
MLBbleachernation.com

Rizzo Streaks, Abbott’s Stuff, Happ’s Production, Wisdom’s Development, and Other Cubs Bullets

The kiddos are still settling into their summer rhythms, which means I am also settling into a summer work rhythm. I love you so much, but also let me write in peace …. • Anthony Rizzo made the very rare biff last night, awkwardly dropping a foul pop up from Manny Machado, who immediately followed with a homer. It happens, and it’s been a little rough stretch offensively for him, too, but you wouldn’t start to worry about Rizzo (physically (i.e., coming back from the back injury)) for a little while yet. He hasn’t homered in over a month, but again, I don’t know that I would attribute that to the back at this point, rather than to Rizzo being unbelievably streaky when it comes to homers. He’s been this way for years, and although he goes through long stretches where his production wanes, he then goes through long stretches where he’s unstoppable.
MLBchicitysports.com

Dingers: A Chicago Cubs Podcast – Episode 44 – Weekly Wisdom

After a sweep of the Padres in Chicago, the Cubs headed west and ran into some tough luck losing 3 of 4 to the Giants. Patrick Wisdom is carrying the Cubs with 7 dingers on the season as the Dingers crew breaks down his career and future outlook. Will the Cubs get back on track in San Diego before the Cardinals head in to town? That and a lot more on this week’s episode of the Dingers Podcast.
MLBHuffingtonPost

Ke'Bryan Hayes' Rookie Mistake Costs Him Home Run In Stunning Turnabout

There’s a reason they say touch all the bases. Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes found that out the hard way Tuesday. He hit a home run in the first inning, but eventually got called out because he missed first base. (Watch the video below.) The Los Angeles Dodgers challenged the...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Home run barrage continues

Wisdom went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 7-1 win over the Padres on Tuesday. Wisdom welcomed San Diego reliever Miguel Diaz to the game in the sixth with a two-run home run to extend Chicago's lead to 5-0. The long ball has become a regular occurrence for the late-blooming third baseman, who now has eight on the season and four in his past four games. Even when he cools off, look for Wisdom to remain in the lineup as Chicago is 9-5 in the 14 games Wisdom has appeared since being recalled May 25.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Clubs 10th home run

Contreras went 1-for-4 with a solo home run as Chicago beat San Diego, 7-1 on Tuesday. Contreras opened the scoring with a 419-foot bomb to left off starter Dinelson Lamet but failed to make any other offensive impact. The home run ended an 0-for-11 skid for the backstop as a starter and he's now slashing a quality .245/.341/.435 in 55 games.
MLBdecaturradio.com

Cubs’ Wisdom Named NL Player Of the Week

Patrick Wisdom is off to a magical start to his Cubs career. The third baseman was named the NL Player of the Week. From May 31st to June 6th, Wisdom hit .435 with six home runs. Since being called up from Triple-A Iowa on May 25th, the 29-year-old is one of three players in MLB history to have hit as many as seven homers within their first eight starts with a team. Wisdom is the second Cubs player to win the NL Player of the Week Award this season, joining Kris Bryant.
MLBArkansas Online

Rookie's first home run gives Phillies a victory

PHILADELPHIA -- Luke Williams walked Philadelphia off with his first big league home run, hitting a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Phillies over the Atlanta Braves 2-1 Wednesday night. "Pretty incredible," Williams said. "I'm still trying to figure it all out." The Phillies...
MLBcubsinsider.com

Watch: Patrick Wisdom Goes BOOM

Patrick Wisdom…again! The dude just hits absolute PUMPS. Wisdom launched his eighth home run of the season Tuesday night in San Diego, extending the Cubs lead to 5-0 over the Padres.