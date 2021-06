SAN FRANCISCO – Bad things continue to happen to the Phillies on the road. They shuffled their rotation last week with an eye on this weekend and next. They skipped Spencer Howard’s start on Sunday against the Giants at Oracle Park, replacing him with Zach Eflin. It allowed them to not only start Eflin on Sunday, but Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Eflin next weekend against the Mets at Citi Field. It made Howard available in the bullpen, too. But Eflin allowed a career-high four home runs and Howard walked three and threw a wild pitch in relief in Sunday afternoon’s 11-2 loss to the Giants at Oracle Park.