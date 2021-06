The cornerback position may be the most forget and move on position on the field. No other position besides maybe quarterback causes a player to have such a short term memory. While that may be New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s mindset on the field, he wants those off the field to respect his current place in the game. Speaking with the media, Lattimore wants to make it clear that he feels he belongs in the same category as the elite corners in the NFL.