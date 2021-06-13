Cancel
Cubs walk away with win at Wrigley as Cardinals’ spiral out of first place plops them at .500

Cover picture for the articleThey came to Chicago looking for traction. They’re going to leave with a reckoning. Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks gave a clinic on the kind of outing that could bring such calm to the Cardinals’ current turbulence. He allowed two runs on three hits and struck two in six innings. It wasn’t flashy. It was steady. It wasn’t overpowering. It was grounded. He finished his 18 outs on 87 pitches and turned a hearty lead over to the bullpen.

