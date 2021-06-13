Cubs walk away with win at Wrigley as Cardinals’ spiral out of first place plops them at .500

(KMAland) -- The Royals took a series win from the Red Sox while the Cardinals split a doubleheader with the Braves on Sunday in MLB action. Royals (32-38): The Royals took their three-game set with the Red Sox on Sunday, storming to a 7-3 victory. Whit Merrifield had a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Hunter Dozier and Nicky Lopez finished with three hits each. Jarrod Dyson also drove in a pair behind Mike Minor (6-4), who went 6 2/3 innings, struck out six and allowed just two runs on nine hits.