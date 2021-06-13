The pandemic let many area people to care for foster pets while at home it's one of the interesting things to see in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for June 5-11, 2021. John and Carolyn Roberts care for a litter of puppies at their home Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Arlington Heights. The couple is part of a Palatine-based dog rescue group that has specialized in fostering puppies through the pandemic and the Roberts have fostered more than 50 puppies over the last year.