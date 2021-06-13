Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scituate, MA

The Scituate Visitors Center — ‘What's Up?’

Wicked Local
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a little update on what's going on with the Scituate Visitors Center. First, of all, there is no building in town for the Visitors Center, although one day we do aspire to a brick and mortar welcome center. Visitor information about Scituate will all be done virtually; that is, by social media. That means that you can get updates from Facebook, Instagram and our blog, as well as by published pieces in the Scituate Mariner. We are also linked to a number of regional visitor center advertising sites such as “See Plymouth.” The main source for keeping up with the Scituate Visitors Center is the website under construction now, with a hoped-for launch of mid-late June.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scituate, MA
City
Plymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Scituate, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Welcome Center#Advertising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Scituate, MAWicked Local

Scituate Briefly

Editor's note: This story was up-to-date when The Mariner went to press Tuesday. But, as has become obvious is recent weeks, the news is moving faster than print deadlines. To keep updated between print editions, please head to httpswickedlocal.com and find your home town. Satuit VFW Post 3169 seeks fundraising...
LifestyleColorado Springs Independent

Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center scheduled for June 24 opening

The new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center is on track to open on June 24, pending weather and final construction activity. The summit itself, which was closed for construction activities, will reopen to visitors June 15. A grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will be held June 30. The cohosted...
Chatham, MACape Cod Chronicle

$8.3 Million Senior Center Up For Vote At Saturday's Town Meeting

CHATHAM – It doesn't take a close inspection to see the failings of the current senior center on Stony Hill Road. Originally built as a residence, its rooms and offices are small and lack privacy, a steep staircase leads to more constricted spaces on the second floor, it lacks an adequate ventilation system, and the building had to be shored up a few years ago because of structural problems.
Douglas County, NVRecord-Courier

Work begins Monday on new Spooner visitors center, amphitheater

On Monday, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park will celebrate the start of construction of a new visitor center and amphitheater at Spooner Lake. The new facilities at Spooner Lake will offer visitors high quality interpretive programming and environmental education, and will serve as a base for natural and cultural history programs, ranger-led hikes and tours, and an outdoor science venue for students. The project will also serve as a major portal to more than 60 miles of paths and trails spanning 13,000 acres of spectacular non-motorized primitive wilderness within the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Advocacyshrewsburyma.gov

What's Happening at the Senior Center?

For more information about any of the below programs, please call the Senior Center at 508-841-8640. The Shrewsbury Council on Aging has a limited quantity of free counter top microwaves available for Shrewsbury seniors. This opportunity was made possible by grant funding from Massachusetts Councils on Aging (MCOA). Pickup only, first come first served, at the Senior Center June 9th through June 16th. Call the Senior Center at 508-841-8640 to reserve yours today!
Marco Island, FLparadisecoast.com

Marco Island Area Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center

Discover the magic, beautiful beaches, stunning sunsets, dolphins, manatees, fishing, golf, tennis, shopping and fine dining on Marco Island. Ask for our annual Vacation Planner magazine to begin planning your getaway. While on the island, stop by our Information Center at 1102 Collier Blvd. for information, maps and offers from area businesses.
Illinois Statewalls102.com

Illinois Waterway Visitor Center reopens to public

OTTAWA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, announces the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center at Starved Rock Lock and Dam in Ottawa has reopened to the public. Operating hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week. The Illinois Waterway Visitor Center offers visitors an observation...
Scituate, MAPatriot Ledger

Scituate's Erdman Preschool holds special fundraiser for 50th anniversary

SCITUATE — In 1971, Margaret Erdman started a small preschool in her house on Sycamore Road in Scituate. “She found that most existing preschools did not offer the creativity and spontaneity she felt was necessary for young children,” said Debby Drain, today's director at the Erdman Preschool. “Her mission was to provide an enriching, nurturing environment that would foster creativity, independence, discovery and caring for others.”
Lifestyleradionwtn.com

Fort Donelson Visitor Center Rehab Project Open For Proposals

Dover, Tenn.–The National Park Service today announced the solicitation for proposals on the rehabilitation of the Fort Donelson National Battlefield Visitor Center project through open competition of the System for Award Management (SAM) contracting system. The solicitation for proposals is a significant step forward toward award of a contract and start of the much anticipated project.
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Maritime Visitor Center Back with Outdoor Information Desk in Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Canal Park is sharing all the ship times and updates outside again as it prepares to open its doors next month. On Tuesday afternoon, the Federal Dart left underneath the lift bridge, and just to the right visitor center staff were at their information desk.
Livermore, CAPleasanton Weekly

East Bay Parks debuts newly renovated Del Valle visitor center

Swimming, family camping also now open at some local EBRPD venues. Del Valle Regional Park celebrated the completion of its newly renovated visitor center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring guest speakers and small group tours of the new space in Livermore. The visitor center is now home to state-of-the-art, interactive...
Stallion Springs, CAtheloopnewspaper.com

What's Up in Stallion Springs?

Stallion Springs merchants joined together to provide helmets for the Police Department's "Be a 'Roll' Model" bicycle helmet safety campaign. Kyle Hamon, Austin Davidson of WYD Barber and Skate Shop, Ashley Ashmore of P-Dubs, Dan Desmond, Adin Desmond of Papa's House and Jina Greico of Cut Loose (absent from the photo) presented helmets to Police Chief Gary Crowell for the bicycle safety program.
Celebrationsthedolphintalk.com

What’s Up?

Tues., June 22 Friends of Port O’Connor Library 5:15 pm Port O’Connor Library. Sat., June 26 Community Worship Service 6:00 pm Seadrift Pavilion. Thurs., July 1 POC Service Club 10:00 am Behind POC Community Pavilion. Sat., July 3 Fireworks on the Beach! 9:00 pm King Fisher Beach, Port O’Connor. Mon.,...
Scituate, RIValley Breeze

Scituate grads prepared for the future

SCITUATE – After a year of dealing with the unexpected during a pandemic, a last-minute change of venue did little to alter the Scituate High School Class of 2021’s enthusiasm as they graduated in true Spartan fashion at the North Scituate gazebo last Friday. The Class of 2021 learned only...