The Scituate Visitors Center — ‘What's Up?’

Here's a little update on what's going on with the Scituate Visitors Center. First, of all, there is no building in town for the Visitors Center, although one day we do aspire to a brick and mortar welcome center. Visitor information about Scituate will all be done virtually; that is, by social media. That means that you can get updates from Facebook, Instagram and our blog, as well as by published pieces in the Scituate Mariner. We are also linked to a number of regional visitor center advertising sites such as “See Plymouth.” The main source for keeping up with the Scituate Visitors Center is the website under construction now, with a hoped-for launch of mid-late June.