Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Storm roll past the Sun

By Mike DiMauro
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gprcq_0aTBhQwe00
Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm scores over Connecticut Sun defenders DeWanna Bonner (24, right) and Natisha Hiedeman in Sunday's WNBA game at Mohegan Sun Arena. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day)

Mohegan — It was during the Connecticut Sun's recent west coast road trip that the team resembled the look of at least an early contender in the WNBA, losing only to Seattle in overtime on the trip's final day.

Common sense might have suggested that Sunday's matinee at Mohegan Sun Arena would have qualified among the season's most anticipated games, given that the Sun (8-3) and Storm (10-2) sit high in the standings.

Reality, however, was a bit more cruel for Connecticut.

The Sun played the anticipated game without center — and best player — Jonquel Jones, who has left the team for a bit to play for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIBA Women's Eurobasket Tournament. Connecticut couldn't cope well and lost to Seattle, 89-66.

It was a happy homecoming for former UConn greats Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, who combined for 35 of Seattle's points. The Storm also capitalized on Connecticut's 18 turnovers, making this the last day the Sun would ever want to play without their best player. Jones averaged 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds over the first 10 games of the season, the only WNBA player currently averaging a double-double.

"They set the tone in the first quarter," Sun coach Curt Miller said. "You've really got to pick your poison against them because they're the best running team (in the league)."

Sun forward DeWanna Bonner, battling back trouble, finished with 14 points, but sat most of the fourth period with the game well out of reach.

"It's going to be a collective thing with Jonquel out," Sun forward Brionna Jones said.

Jones had 12 and Kaila Charles 14 for Connecticut. The 14 points for Charles were a season high.

Seattle used a 14-2 second quarter run to take a 43-24 lead with 2:33 left in the first half. The Sun managed to score the final five points of the half and trailed 43-29 at the break. Seattle led by no fewer than 14 in the second half.

The Sun, who hadn't played in a week, will have the next few days off before playing consecutive games in Chicago against the Sky at Wintrust Arena. The Sun will play at 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Saturday before returning home next week to play Dallas.

The Sun will play through July 11 before a month-long Olympic break leaves them idle until Aug. 15.

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
463
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brionna Jones
Person
Kaila Charles
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Curt Miller
Person
Dewanna Bonner
Person
Sue Bird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Sun#The Connecticut Sun#Uconn#Storm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
NBA
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAsemoball.com

Ogunbowale scores final eight to rally Wings past Storm

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Arike Ogunbowale's 3-pointer with less than a second left capped a 12-point comeback for the Dallas Wings in a 68-67 win that snapped the Seattle Storm's five-game winning streak on Sunday night. Ogunbowale finished with 24 points and her clutch shot helped the Wings (3-5) return...
NBAlakers365.com

Chris Paul, Suns aim to keep rolling against Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns were 11 years between playoff appearances before dispatching the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Now, suddenly, the Suns are basking in the spotlight as they look to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals when they host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. The recovery from a nine-point deficit included spurts of 16-0 and 11-0 as the Suns showed off the style of play that enabled them to record the second-best record (51-21) in the regular season.
NBAwtaw.com

NBA Playoffs: Brooklyn Rolls, Suns Pull Away

The Brooklyn Nets now own a 2-0 lead in their second round NBA playoff series with Milwaukee following a 125-86 shellacking of the Bucks last night. Kevin Durant scored 32 points and Kyrie Irving added 22 points for Brooklyn, which was playing without James Harden after he re-aggravated a hamstring injury in Game 1.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Hands out 15 assists as Suns roll

Paul finished Wednesday's Game 2 against the Nuggets with 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 assists and five boards in 31 minutes. As was the case in Game 1, the Suns took control just before halftime and turned the game into a full-on rout by the end of the third quarter. Paul was again the engine of Phoenix's attack, setting up shooters for open looks on a night when the Suns drained 18-fo-38 three-point attempts as a team. Dating back to Game 6 against the Lakers, Paul has now racked up three consecutive games with double-digit assists.
NBANews & Reporter

Craig helps spur Suns past Lakers, Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns haven’t won an NBA championship yet, but they have ensured that there will not be a repeat champion. The Suns eliminated the defending champion Lakers last Thursday, knocking reigning champs out in the first round with a 113-100 victory to take the opening round playoff series 4-2.
NBASportsBook Review

Nuggets vs. Suns NBA Playoffs Game 2: Desert Storm

The Phoenix Suns have destroyed the NBA odds this year – especially at home. They can do it again Wednesday night versus the Denver Nuggets. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – 9:30 PM ET at Phoenix Suns Arena. Things are getting serious now. We’ve reached the second round of the 2020-21...
NBAClayton News Daily

Jewell Loyd, Storm blow past Dream in second half

Jewell Loyd backed up her WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week honor with a team-high 18 points in the visiting Seattle Storm's 95-71 win Wednesday over the struggling Atlanta Dream. Seattle (8-2) has won seven of its last eight games, and Atlanta (4-5) has lost three straight. Five other...
NBAdallassun.com

Sun, without star Jonquel Jones, to host Storm

The two teams atop their respective WNBA conferences will meet Sunday when the Connecticut Sun host the Seattle Storm in Uncasville, Conn. It's a rematch of their clash on May 25, when the Storm (9-2) pulled out a 90-87 victory in overtime at home. In that game, the leading scorer was Jonquel Jones of the Sun with 28 points, and she added a game-high 13 rebounds.
Sportsnewradiosports.com

Fast start gets Spartans softball past Storm

Luxemburg-Casco softball started out the game with five runs in the opening inning, and didn’t let up en route to a win over the Packerland leader, Kewaunee. The final score ended up 8-4. With the non-conference win, Luxemburg-Casco improves to 16-3 overall on the season. For Kewaunee, the loss puts their overall record at 13-6 this season. The game served as a tune-up for the WIAA playoffs that will begin on Monday.
Sutton, MALowell Sun

Local roundup: Tigers storm past Sutton

The Tyngsboro High softball team took care of business in the opening round of the CMADA Division 3 tournament on Tuesday, topping Sutton, 13-1. Tyngsboro’s Ella Beaulieu struck out 11 in six innings of work, allowing just one hit to secure the victory. Carly Dimento went 4-for-4 with four stolen...
Yoncalla, ORNRToday.com

Yoncalla rolls past Mapleton, 43-14

YONCALLA — Sophomore wing Nichole Noffsinger scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the first half, helping the Yoncalla girls basketball team to a 43-14 win over Mapleton on Thursday in a nonleague contest at Duncan Court. Ali Van Loon added 11 points, six steals and five assists for...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

Vintage CP3 Carries Suns Past Nuggets

After another eventful weekend in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Dr. A joins me on the Roundball Stew podcast to check in on all of the remaining teams, as well as the most recently eliminated, as Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are out after the MVP's questionable ejection on Sunday evening.
BasketballGwinnett Daily Post

Storm beat Sun in matchup of WNBA's best

Breanna Stewart had one of her signature performances, scoring 22 points and snatching nine rebounds while carrying the Storm to an 89-66 victory over the Sun on Sunday afternoon. Stewart hit a season-high four three-pointers. Sue Bird shot 3-of-4 from three-point range to the tune of 13 points and four...
NBAchatsports.com

Chris Paul has the best pick and roll partner of his career with Suns

These Phoenix Suns are for real. By beating the Denver Nuggets on Friday night to take a 3-0 series lead, the Suns have tied a franchise record with six consecutive wins in the playoffs. This is a franchise of 30 playoff runs, including 146 playoff wins overall and two Finals berths (1976 and 1993).
NBAThe Day

Sun could be down two starters against Storm

The Connecticut Sun are used to playing without Jonquel Jones. They did it last year when she opted out of the season because of the pandemic. Connecticut will be without Jones for an indefinite period of time due to overseas commitments, and head coach Curt Miller was recently asked if last year’s experience helps.
Celina, OHDaily Standard

Bulldogs roll past Roughriders

ST. MARYS - Heading into the bottom of the first, the St. Marys ACME baseball team was lucky to only be down 2-0. But that was already enough for Celina and pitcher Ethan Bryant, who gave up one run over seven innings and allowed just two hits as the Bulldogs earned a 5-1 win at K.C. Geiger Park on Tuesday.
Portland, METhe Eagle-Tribune

Capra homers twice, Fisher Cats roll past Sea Dogs

PORTLAND, Maine — Vinny Capra returned to the lineup for the first time in two weeks and hit a pair of home runs over the “Maine Monster” as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats rolled to a 9-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday. The Maine Monster is Portland’s...
NBAsports360az.com

Second Half Explosion Carries Suns Past Nuggets

One thing was evident from the opening tip Monday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena. In this Western Conference second-round series, lace ’em up tight and get ready to run. The frenetic pace started with the visiting Denver Nuggets blistering the nets at a 70 percent clip midway through the...