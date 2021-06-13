Discomfort & Uncertainty Lead To Victory with BJJ Black Belt Ryron Gracie

The outcome was clear — as was his support of cannabis — when “Sugar” Sean O’Malley, sporting a marijuana plant-theme braid, knocked out Thomas Almeida after landing a vicious bomb during their bout at UFC 260 Saturday. UFC names U.K.-based Love Hemp as its official global CBD partner Report: Cannabis policies for combat sports revised UFC fighter Warlley Alves won’t be making any friends with his anti-cannabis comments The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight rocked both his new hairstyle, revealed shortly before the battle, and Almeida, twice. “High on life. So lucky to be able to perform on the biggest stage in the world,” he noted on Instagram prior to the clash in Las Vegas. The rising star O’Malley likely thought he had the job done in the first round when he almost knocked out Almeida but had to wait until round three to drop the bomb that would make it official, according to BroBible . For O’Malley, his momentum is likely restored after his last outing in August of 2020, when he lost to Marlon Vera, adds SBNation . The O’Malley/Almeida bout was part of the card pitting headliners UFC champion and Stipe Miocic against Francis Ngannou during the pay-per-view event. Ngannou summarily dismissed Miocic with a second-round knockout that handed him the heavyweight title. The win sets up Ngannou for a potential showdown with former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, according to SBNation . O’Malley’s support of weed is well-known. He planned to debut his own brand of cannabis at his after-party following the conclusion of UFC 222 in 2018, SBNation reported at the time . “It’s a mix between Lemonhead and OG 92. I think they’re going to bring a good amount of that. They’re gonna have dab rigs set up. We’re gonna have a juice bar.…