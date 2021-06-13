Cancel
POTUS

The secret gag orders must stop

By Brad Smith
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Smith is the president of Microsoft. The past seven days marked another bad week for the collision between technology and democracy. We live in an era when private emails and text messages typically are backed up and stored in the cloud by tech companies. When it comes to cybersecurity, the cloud bolsters protection. But now we’ve learned that the Trump Justice Department exploited this feature as part of a secret effort to obtain emails in investigations of the media and Congress, two institutions where transparency is essential.

Angela Merkel
Merrick Garland
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

The rogue department: how the Trump DoJ trashed legal and political norms

Donald Trump never did much to hide his dangerous belief that the US justice department and the attorneys general who helmed it should serve as his own personal lawyers and follow his political orders, regardless of norms and the law. Former senior DoJ officials say the former president aggressively prodded...
POTUSWashington Post

The Technology 202: Microsoft wants limits on gag orders

Microsoft is calling for new limits on gag orders that prevent companies from letting people know the government has obtained copies of their emails or other data. These types of gag orders left many Americans in the dark as the Trump Justice Department issued secret subpoenas while investigating former White House counsel Don McGahn, members of Congress and the media.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The best way for Garland to protect the Justice Department is to stop defending his predecessor

Attorney General Merrick Garland is not the new William P. Barr — not by a long shot. But the Justice Department is still fighting transparency and accountability in a way that must delight the former attorney general, who led the department into the abyss during the Trump administration. The Justice Department is now defending two of the most controversial acts of the previous administration — using arguments cribbed from Donald Trump himself.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Why the Biden administration must protect the press — even when it exposes government secrets

Fifty years ago, on June 13, 1971, the New York Times published the first in a nine-part series of excerpts from what became known as the Pentagon Papers. That publication exposed to public view the pattern of secrecy and deception that led to American involvement in the Vietnam War, the same pattern that kept citizens in the dark as the war dragged on. It was “the greatest journalistic catch of a generation,” and one of the most consequential exercises of press freedom in American history.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's genocide must be stopped

After the full horrors of the Nazi Holocaust were undeniably clear even to the most obstinate deniers by the 1940s and 1950s, the international community created a host of institutions, legal codes and moral prescriptions to enshrine one overriding imperative: Never again. The United Nations, under its charter, would protect...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Fiona Hill: Summit with Biden was 'a very important' symbolic win for Putin

Fiona Hill said on Sunday that last week's summit with President Biden was a "very important win" For Russian President Vladimir Putin in terms of symbolism. Host Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press" asked Hill, a former National Security Council official for Russian and European affairs who served under former President Trump , if she thought that Putin had gotten more out of the meeting than Biden.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The scandal over Trump's leak investigations keeps getting worse

(CNN) — First we learned that former President Donald Trump's Department of Justice secretly obtained records about the communications of members of the press. Then we learned it secretly sought data about the communications of his political enemies in Congress. Now we have learned it secretly sought information about the...
ProtestsPosted by
NBC News

Capitol riot suspect used charity to promote violence, feds say

A former California police chief charged with joining anti-government extremists in rioting at the U.S. Capitol told the IRS last year that he formed a charity called the American Phoenix Project to defend “human and civil rights” and educate the public about vaccines. Instead, Alan Hostetter used his tax-exempt nonprofit...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Democrats turn up the heat on DOJ for burying a key Trump document

President Biden’s Justice Department is in an undeniably difficult position. Given the epic corruption of the department by his predecessor, Donald Trump, maximal transparency and accountability are now imperative. But this will inevitably clash with the department’s understandable desire to cling to certain institutional prerogatives. Senate Democrats have a key...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ to probe Trump-era subpoenas of lawmaker records

The Justice Department's internal watchdog will investigate the secret seizure of data from Democratic lawmakers and reporters during leak investigations initiated under the Trump administration. The probe follows news of a department decision in 2017 and 2018 to issue subpoenas seeking metadata from House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Wait. Trump's DOJ did what?

(CNN) — As President Joe Biden gears up to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, his effort to build his presidency around a theme of democracy vs. autocracy has been complicated by revelations trickling out about the US Department of Justice, which it turns out has been secretly collecting details about the communications of reporters and political adversaries of then-President Donald Trump.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Government ordered to release secret pandemic planning files

Whitehall has been ordered to release confidential documents warning that the UK’s health system could not cope with a pandemic. The information commissioner ordered the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to release documents from Exercise Cygnus after it had previously refused. The three-day simulation exercise in 2016 assessed the UK’s ability to cope with an influenza pandemic, but its findings are pertinent to the coronavirus crisis.