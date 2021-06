It’s been a very, very long time since a Canadian team was able to capture the Stanley Cup. The last team to do it was none other than the Montreal Canadiens in 1993 when they were able to defeat Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings to capture Lord Stanley. Fast forward to the current 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and in a year where Canadian teams had a bigger opportunity than ever to go the distance, the Montreal Canadiens are once again the last team standing with a chance to bring the Stanley Cup North of the border.