Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 7 spoilers: Back to season 6?
As you brace yourself for Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 7 on The CW next week, prepare for a different sort of time travel. It’s certainly true that we’ve seen this show jump around in time just about every week — yet, rarely do the Legends visit their own timeline. There are rules against this, largely because the ripple effects are huge. We got a good sense of this already over on The Flash when Barry Allen activated Flashpoint; here, something equally crazy COULD happen.cartermatt.com