Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 7 spoilers: Back to season 6?

cartermatt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you brace yourself for Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 7 on The CW next week, prepare for a different sort of time travel. It’s certainly true that we’ve seen this show jump around in time just about every week — yet, rarely do the Legends visit their own timeline. There are rules against this, largely because the ripple effects are huge. We got a good sense of this already over on The Flash when Barry Allen activated Flashpoint; here, something equally crazy COULD happen.

cartermatt.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jes Macallan
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Nick Zano
Person
Tala Ashe
Person
Dominic Purcell
Person
Caity Lotz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legends Of Tomorrow#Time Travel#Cw#Flashpoint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Stranger Things Season 4 Spoilers: Back to Hawkins High!

It's been a long wait without fresh episodes of Stranger Things, but the Netflix hit is adding some new cast members that confirm a return to a former location for the series. The sci-fi drama has added Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien in recurring parts for Stranger Things Season 4.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Legends of Tomorrow Review: Bishop’s Gambit (Season 6 Episode 6)

To say that Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 6, “Bishop’s Gambit,” is a weak episode might be an unfair declaration to make against it, given the multitude of interesting things that happen throughout it but that’s where we are nonetheless. That very thing is also what brings it down.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Legacies’ Season 3 Finale Photos: Episode 16 ‘Fate’s A Bitch’ Preview

The CW’s Legacies season three episode 15 was a Star Wars homage that ended with Hope discussing activating her tribred powers to kill Malivore. Up next, season three episode 16 – the season finale – directed by Jeffrey Hunt from a script by Benjamin Raab and Deric A. Hughes. “Fate’s A Bitch, Isn’t It” airs on June 24, 2021.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Siesta Key season 4 episode 6 spoilers: The photoshoot falls apart

Season 4 episode 6 is poised to arrive on MTV next week; do you want to get a further sense of what’s ahead? Then prepare for more conflict, and to the surprise of no one, a lot of it is geared around a photo-shoot. Whether it be specific events or swimwear, these have been at the forefront of some stories on this show for a while now. We’re honestly not even sure what this show would look like if they were not featured.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Good Witch Season 7, Episode 5 Spoilers: Finding Joy’s Past, Martha Tails Rosebush Killer

Good Witch season 7, episode 5 spoilers confirm the title of the upcoming installment is “The Kite.” The synopsis has been released by Crown Media, which teases what fans can expect when the next episode of the Hallmark Channel TV show airs. Plus, there is some information on Joy Harper’s (Katherine Barrell) missing past and a road trip for the Merriwick cousins.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Manifest Season 3 Season Finale Recap, Spoilers Date and Time Explored!

Before you jump on in the article you should know that the article is going to be containing spoilers, it seems like that the show manifest has reached the end of the 3rd season of the series and the show is going to go out with the 3rd season with a bang, that is because that one of the cast members if going to be meeting her end in this season.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Flash - Episode 7.16 - P.O.W. - Press Release

"P.O.W." - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS - John Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet's (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Kristin Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) are hunted by a former colleague of hers. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Dan Fisk (#716). Original airdate 7/6/2021.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

The CW Releases "Enemy at the Gates" Photos of The Flash Season 7

The CW officially released photos of The Flash season 7 episode 15, titled Enemy At the Gates. The episode is set to air on June 29. The episode shows the return of Frost's (Danielle Panabaker) latest antagonist, Chillblaine (John Cor). However, that will not be the only enemy Team Flash will be facing.
TV Serieswmleader.com

The Flash, Supergirl, and the Arrowverse are struggling—but are they fixable?

There’s a CW drama formula. Most of the network’s shows are built around a main character who is kind of normal, until something unusual happens. Maybe a South L.A. high school football player is suddenly recruited to play for a posh Beverly Hills school (All-American), or a college student learns that she and her sisters are actually witches (Charmed) or a young woman that returns to her hometown discovers that her former crush is actually an alien (Roswell, New Mexico). On The CW, characters constantly win a lottery they didn’t know they played, and learn that winning mostly yields more problems than they had before — which means more drama for the viewer to enjoy, and hopefully follow for about seven seasons.