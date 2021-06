Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. If you’re anything like me then you’ve been counting down the days for this current heatwave - but now it’s here, you’re finding it hard to literally do anything. It’s so hot. Us Brits tend to always forget just how unbearably sweaty our summers can be and while (don’t get me wrong) I’m grateful for the change in temperature, I am missing the cooler breeze of spring.