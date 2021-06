The best Warzone C58 loadout guide is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of the freshly released gun in the new Season 4 meta. As all standard procedures go with new guns in Call of Duty, players will first need to unlock the C58 in the battle pass before being able to create a class with it. For those who already have the new AR, however, here are the attachments to use for the best C58 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone.