County Update: Partnerships and best practices key to effective government
Just this past week, my fellow commissioners Beth Melton and Tim Redmond joined me in Vail for the Colorado for the Colorado Counties, Inc. (CCI) annual summer conference. CCI is our statewide membership association, offering assistance to county commissioners from across Colorado and encouraging us to work together on common issues. CCI focuses on information, education and representation at the state legislature, as well as facilitating communication with federal agencies and our congressional delegation.