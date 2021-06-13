Cancel
Politics

Iowa News Digest

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

AROUND THE STATE:

VOTING-LOCAL ELECTION OFFICIALS

There is no shortage of job openings for local election officials in Michigan. It’s the same in Pennsylvania. Wisconsin, too. After facing threats and intimidation during the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath, and now the potential of new punishments in certain states, county officials who run elections are quitting or retiring early. The once quiet job of election administration has become a political minefield thanks to the baseless claims of widespread fraud that continue to be pushed by many in the Republican Party.

GOP-LAW AND ORDER

As rising murder rates gain attention in American cities, Republicans have ramped up a misleading campaign to cast Democrats as anti-police and lax on public safety. It’s a message that Republicans believe helped them stave off greater Democratic gains in last year’s elections and one with renewed potency as cities consider cuts to department budgets as part of an effort to revamp policing.

EXCHANGE-CRAFT BREWERIES

DES MOINES — In the past decade, the number of craft breweries operating in Iowa has exploded. According to the Brewers Association, a trade association for small and independent brewers, craft breweries in the state blossomed from just 27 in 2011 to 107 in 2020. The Des Moines metro alone will soon be home to 21 after Big Grove Brewery confirmed to the Des Moines Register that it will be opening a location in the city in spring 2022. By Hannah Rodriguez, Des Moines Register. SENT IN ADVANCE: 670 words.

EXCHANGE-CREATIVE BUSINESS

DUBUQUE — As she embarks on the process of growing her new, small business, Amy O’Rourke admits there are times when she has her hands full. The Dubuque resident said she often is working on as many as 10 projects at once. On top of that, she must monitor online sales, man booths at farmers markets and make sure she has all the supplies to keep making her products. Even so, O’Rourke said the satisfaction outweighs the stress. By Jeff Montgomery, Telegraph Herald. SENT IN ADVANCE: 750 words.

