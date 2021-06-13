Utah crews make headway in battling several wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Fire crews are making progress containing several wildfires across Utah despite high temperatures and windy conditions that prompted officials to issue red flag warnings in much of the state.

Nearly 300 firefighters on Sunday had contained 10% of the lightning-caused Bear Fire, which had charred 16 square miles (41 square kilometers) several miles northwest of Helper, or about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Salt Lake City. The Salt Lake Tribune reports containment doubled from Saturday and that crews hoped to remove vegetation ahead of the fire.

In southeast Utah’s San Juan County, Sheriff Jason Torgerson lifted an evacuation order for homeowners in the lower Pack Creek area as the Pack Creek Fire reached nearly 9 square miles (41 square kilometers) with 6% containment. The blaze, caused by an abandoned campfire, kept other evacuation orders in place.

Nearly 300 firefighters had contained 10% of a 10-square-mile (26-square-kilometer) wildfire in the Manti-La Sal National Forest. The lightning-caused blaze forced the evacuation of Aspen Cove and crews focused on potential measures to protect structures around Scofield Reservoir with hot and dry conditions forecast this week.

In Garfield County, crews had contained 72% of the 709-acre (275-hectare) Mammoth Creek fire, though the village of Mammoth Creek was still evacuated as of early Sunday.