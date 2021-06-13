Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.13

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents to $3.13 per gallon over the past three weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that crude oil prices rose more during the same period but these hikes weren’t passed on to gasoline consumers.

She says that’s because of consumer resistance to high prices and less of a ramp-up in demand this spring than in years past.

The highest average price in the country was $4.31 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average was $2.60 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

484K+
Followers
255K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Lundberg Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Kimball, NEPosted by
Kimball Times

Kimball gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.14 per gallon

(KIMBALL, NE) According to Kimball gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Frenchman Valley Farmers Coope at 1101 S Ne-71 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 1700 Old Highway 71, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

Pressure on Natural Gas Prices Resumes, with July Futures Flopping to Finish Week

Natural gas futures faltered on Friday as weather forecasts for the week ahead and a storm in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) presented the specter of demand loss. The overhang of a strange government inventory report and Federal Reserve policymakers’ nod toward higher interest rates also cast shadows over the market at the close of the trading week.
Daily Freeman

Gas prices hold steady but remain largely above $3 per gallon

Average gasoline prices in the Mid-Hudson Valley were little changed over the past week, hovering around $3 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. Local averages Monday morning, according to GasBuddy, were $2.98 per gallon in Ulster County, unchanged from a week earlier; $3.09 in Dutchess County, up 2 cents; $3.11 in Greene County, up a penny; and $3.01 in Columbia County, down 3 cents.
TrafficMidland Reporter-Telegram

Crude prices rise for fourth-straight week

Continued economic strength and a spreading oil demand recovery sent crude prices to a fourth week of gains, keeping them above $70, a level not seen since the fall of 2019. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose three of the five trading days this week, including a $1.24 jump Tuesday. Prices on Friday recovered 60 cents of Thursday’s $1.11 decline to close the week at $71.64, up from Monday’s close of $70.88 per barrel. The posted price closed at $68.12 per barrel, according to Plains All-American.
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

Weekly Natural Gas Prices Advance Amid Sweltering Western Heat

Weekly cash prices gained ground amid scorching temperatures and strong cooling demand across much of the western Lower 48, highlighted by whopping surges in California. NGI’s Weekly Spot Gas National Avg. for the June 14-18 period climbed 24.0 cents to $3.170. Blistering heat moved in early across the Plains, Mountain...
Cumberland, MDWCBC Radio

Prices at the Pump Hold Steady in Cumberland

Maryland gas averages haven’t moved much for the last week with changes of only a few pennies in most areas. The gas price average in Maryland today is $2.96, down respectively three cents from last week, 10 cents in the last month, and up 83 cents from this date last year. Like last week, all areas in Maryland are averaging under $3 this week with the exception of the areas closest to Washington, D.C.
Blythe, CAPosted by
Blythe Updates

Blythe gas at $3.13 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BLYTHE, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Blythe area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.32 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Flying J at I-10 Exit 1. Regular there was listed at $3.13 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.45 at Chevron at 321 S Lovekin Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
TrafficFOXBusiness

The natural-gas glut has evaporated, driving prices higher

Natural-gas prices are starting the summer air-conditioning season nearly twice as high as they were a year ago. Demand for the fuel is picking up as the world’s economies reopen and as Americans dial down their thermostats for what is expected to be a hot summer. Meanwhile, U.S. producers have stuck to the skimpy drilling plans they sketched out when prices were lower, eliminating the glut that was keeping them depressed.
TrafficPosted by
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 60 cents to $71.64 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 43 cents to $73.51 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 4 cents to $2.17 a gallon. July heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.09 a gallon. July natural gas fell 3 cents to $3.22 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Trafficfxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Turn Around Again

Natural gas markets have initially fell a bit during the course of the trading session on Friday but has turned around to show signs of support again. Ultimately, we did up forming a bit of a hammer and therefore I think what we are looking at is a scenario that perhaps traders will continue to focus on the upside, but there is a lot of resistance above.
Trafficaustinnews.net

Oil prices rebound modestly after downbeat session

NEW YORK, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices moved higher on Friday, recouping some of the losses they had suffered in the prior session. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for July delivery added 60 cents, or 0.8 percent, to settle at 71.64 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery increased 43 cents, or 0.6 percent, to close at 73.51 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher, up a 4th straight week

Oil futures ended higher on Friday, with U.S prices posting a gain for a fourth week in a row. Prices shook off much of the losses they saw Thursday on the back of strength in the dollar, which followed the Federal Reserve's suggestion that it may raise interest rates sooner than it previously expected. Traders continued to get a boost from expectations for stronger energy demand and eyed prospects for an Iran nuclear deal that would likely lead to more oil on the global market. Most appeared unconvinced that an agreement can be reached before the inauguration of a new Iran president in August. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery rose 60 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $71.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices based on the front-month contract tacked on 1% for the week.
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Empty oil tanks in Cushing show speedy demand rebound

(Bloomberg) -- Crude storage tanks that were brimming a year ago when the pandemic grounded flights and kept drivers at home are beginning to empty in the main U.S. distribution hub, the latest sign of strengthening demand in the world’s biggest oil-consuming country. For the first time since before the...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show a second-straight weekly climb in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by eight at 373 this week. That marked a second weekly rise in a row. Last week, the oil rig count rose by six. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, rose by nine to stand at 470, according to Baker Hughes. July West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher for the session. The contract was up 60 cents, or 0.8%, to $71.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Trafficthebharatexpressnews.com

Gasoline and diesel prices did not change on Monday

Gasoline and diesel prices today: PGasoline and diesel prices remained unchanged on subways on Monday, June 21, 2021, according to information provided by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In New Delhi, gasoline prices were stable at Rs 97.22 per liter and diesel prices were constant at Rs 87.97 per liter. In Mumbai, gasoline prices were Rs 103.36 per liter and diesel at Rs 95.44 per liter. Fuel tariffs vary state to state in India due to value added tax. (Also Read: How To Check The Latest Gasoline And Diesel Prices In Your City)
StocksBusiness Insider

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 1%; Orphazyme Shares Plunge

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 1.13% to 33,440.28 while the NASDAQ fell 0.74% to 14,056.31. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.92% to 4,183.07. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,508,900 cases with around 600,930 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 29,762,790 cases and 383,490 deaths, while Brazil reported over 17,702,630 COVID-19 cases with 496,000 deaths. In total, there were at least 177,465,600 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,843,090 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.