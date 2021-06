Quickly signing safety Jamal Adams to a contract extension was presumed to be a top offseason priority for the Seahawks after the Rams eliminated them in the wild-card round of the playoffs last season. The 2021 NFL Draft wasn't going to be as much of a focal point of the early part of the offseason as in previous years; Seattle only had selections in the second, fourth and sixth rounds because of multiple trades. Seattle's 2021 and 2022 first-round picks, a 2021 third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald were dealt to the Jets last July to acquire Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick.