It took not one, but two moments of sublime quality to silence Hampden. In the void, standing on the halfway line, Patrik Schick held his arms aloft. After years of promise, was this the moment he finally arrived?The Czech Republic forward’s brace earned his country a 2-0 win over Scotland, with his magnificent 50-yard stunner earning its place amongst some of the all-time great major tournament goals. It may have already ended the debate on the goal of these Euros. The 25-year-old’s opener was more conventional, but it remained a moment of true attacking quality; a towering header across goal...