Lake County, FL

Lake County temple taking extra precautions to keep congregation safe

By Marisa Silvas
mynews13.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been a recent uptick in Anti-Semitic hate crimes across the globe over the past few years. Congregation Sinai’s Peter Sobel decided his temple in Groveland should take action after recent crimes. According to the FBI, there was a 14 percent increase in Anti-Semitic crimes in 2019. Congregation leaders say...

www.mynews13.com
Fbi, Hate Crimes, Anti Semitic, Congregation Sinai, Jewish, Groveland Police
