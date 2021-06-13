Lake County temple taking extra precautions to keep congregation safe

I live in a small deed restricted (55+) community called “The Falls of Ocala.” We have lived in this community for a little over a year and love it. The neighbors are great and we are nestled in the horse farm country near the new World Equestrian Center. The down side is that the developer, who bought the property some years ago, along with the 28.58 acres directly east and adjoining our community, is now asking the County to allow them to develop an all ages family community on that adjoining property. Now we all understand that owners of land have a right to develop their land with some restrictions. The problem is that the developer wants to 1.Develop the community as a all ages community. 2. The new community which is actually phase II of our community, is planned to utilize our private streets as ingress and egress to SW 80 Ave. It should be understood that SW 6th Pl is not the only available street to access this parcel of land. The land is located on the north side of SW 8th Street which is outside the bounds of the Falls of Ocala. 3. The new community is planned to utilize our private well water and wastewater collection system. 4. The developer wants to also allow the new, all ages community to use our existing amenities such as club house, pool, etc. 5. The property in question is home to multiple gopher tortoises (a protected keystone species).